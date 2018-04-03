Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan’s cute birthday picture goes viral; see pic

Mumbai: Allu Arjun celebrated son Ayaan’s fourth birthday on April 3 with wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha. The birthday was celebrated at his home in Hyderabad as he is busy in upcoming movie promotion. Birthday pictures of Allu Ayaan were shared by Allu Arjun on his Instagram along with caption, “Happy Birthday to my Bestie, my Bunch of Happiness, My Baby Boy Ayaan”. As he shared the picture within no time it went viral on social media. Till now, the photo has received 190, 101 likes on Instagram, and still counting.

Allu Arjun is busy in shooting ‘Naa Peru Surya’, he took a break for some time and spent some quality time with wife and kids. He married Sneha in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011 and the couple were blessed with son Ayaan and daughter Arha. His son Ayaan was born on April 4, 2014 and turned Four today.

Allu Arjun’s fan page has created a collage of Ayaan’s cute photos taken on various occasions and wished him on his birthday. Here are some of those photos shared by the fans.

Allu Arjun’s film ‘Naa Peru Surya’, is slated to hit screens on April 27. The makers released a new poster of the much-awaited film on the eve of Ayaan’s birthday and announced that its audio launch will be held very soon.