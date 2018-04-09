Allu Arjun brutally trolled for ‘Naa Peru Surya’ dialogue; Read reactions

Southern film star Allu Arjun, on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, shared a dialogue promo from his upcoming movie ‘Naa Peru Surya’ but looks like it has backfired on him. In the teaser, Allu Arjun tells an ignorant villain who calls him “South India ka saala”, “South India, North India, East, West… Anni Indialu levura manaki… Okkate India.”

Well, the dialogue translates as “South India, North India, East, West… We do not have so many Indias, dude. There is only one India.” Though many complimented him for this patriotic dialogue, Allu Arjun was brutally trolled by a section of his followers for saying the dialogue.

Check some of the reactions below:

Talking about the movie, it is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Vamsi earlier wrote the scripts of Allu Arjun’s films like ace ‘Gurram’ and ‘Yevadu’. The movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit th