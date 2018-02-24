Allu Arjun and son recreates Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink and it is adorable, watch video

Soon after the internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier stole millions of hearts and became an overnight crush with her single wink and adorable expressions in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song, it is Telugu star Allu Arjun and his son who is winning the hearts. Allu Ayaan has recreated the gunshot scene, which went viral on social media. The video featuring the father-son has hit the internet and it is adorable.

Check it out here:

In the video, Arjun can be seen teaching Ayaan how to perfect the gun shot like Priya. While Arjun reprises of Priya’s role, Ayaan is playing co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Ever since the video has went viral, Priya has been in a happy space. She has also been thronged with offers but yet to decide on it. Meanwhile, the makers are now planning to launch yet another romantic song from ‘Oru Adaar Love’.