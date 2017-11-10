Alleged lovers Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to get engaged in 2018?

Mumbai: According to reports, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are planning to get engaged early next year, in March-April 2018. The alleged love birds share their fondness for each other through their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Sonam is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Veere Di Weeding’ and she is in Thailand with a girl gang Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania, for a 10-day schedule.

When India.Com contacted Sonam Kapoor, to know whether the engagement is on the cards, followed by wedding, she was quick to reply, “Only work on the cards right now, darling.” Guess, we will just have to wait and watch!

Sonam is said to be dating Anand Ahuja, who owns a major Delhi-based shoe brand. They have been seen together at events, parties and vacation.

On the work front, apart from Veere Di Wedding, Sonam will be seen in Padman along with Akshay Kumar. As of now, the film is slated for a January 26, 2018 release.