All you need to know about Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s fairy tale love story

The dreamy wedding of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar took place on Thursday and it was not less than a filmy marriage.The pre-wedding kick-started with Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet. The couple kept the wedding private as they did not want media attention, only close friends and family members were invited. But did you know that it was not an easy cake walk for the couple to get married, they waited for this moment for seven years. Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson but the couple got separated after three years of marriage in 2015.The reason behind the divorce is not known yet but it is said that Dipika divorced Raunak because of Shoaib.

Aaj Tak reported that Dipika’s ex-husband Raunak Samson had shared with a flight attendant, that his marriage with Dipika is in trouble, because of her affair with her co-star Shoaib. But Dipika always denied the speculations that Shoaib was the reason behind divorce “It’s not mandatory that every love marriage should work; it can have its issues like compatibility too. Breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. That’s exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then,” Dipika told Bombay Times.

Shoaib has always supported Dipika in ups and downs and even Dipika has done the same for Shoaib, but they realised their love for each other when Shoaib quit the show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ in 2013. “After he left, I distanced myself from everyone on the set for almost two years. I got anxiety attacks. Once, when I couldn’t reach him when he was on a 40-day outdoor schedule of his project,” says Dipika. They took time for marriage and spent time with each other before they tied the knot. And after seven years they decided to get hitched and it resulted in a beautiful marriage.