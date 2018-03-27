All you need to know about late TV actor Karan Paranjape who acted in ‘Dill Mill Gaye’ as Jignesh

TV actor Karan Paranjape was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, the sudden demise of the actor has left TV industry mourning. He got fame from the show Dill Mill Gaye as Jignesh and the show had many well-known faces like Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. Karan Wahi shared a pic in the memory of Paranjape and mourned his death on Instagram. Many don’t know about the actor, so we tried to gather some facts about him.

Apart from acting, Karan Paranjape was a producer at B4U channel India and worldwide.

Karan did his schooling from St Theresa’s High School and completed his bachelor’s degree in mass media from Rizvi College Bandra.

On the personal front, Karan was single and is survived by his mother

He was a die-hard fan of cricket and he was also very active on Instagram and posted pictures very frequently

He was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also admitted that he fell for her when he met her

He was an ideal son, and loved his mom very much. Karan once on his mother birthday made her mom record a song as she loves singing.

“He died on March 25. He was staying with his mom. Cause of death is not known to us as of yet. All we know is that he slept and he didn’t wake up. It’s really sad. We couldn’t go to the funeral too because we got to know about it late,” Sehban Azim told PTI.