All you need to know about Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble wedding plans!
Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, the most unconventional couple of our industry, are all set to tie the knot next month. The couple was spotted for shopping for wedding in Bandra, Mumbai, recently.
Aashka and Brent was spotted at international jewellery brand ORRA in Bandra where Aashka was seen trying out various jewellery pieces for her wedding! Next, the duo were spotted at ace couture designer Archana Kochhar’s store in Juhu.
Archana is designing the duo’s Sangeet outfits, which we hear have been created keeping their love story in mind. Archana reveals, “When I heard Aashka and Brent’s wonderful love story, I wanted to design something for them which is symbolic of their story! Hence, when we were discussing colors, we felt that blue is the most apt color for Aashka’s outfit!”
Aashka adds on, “Brent’s blue eyes were the first thing I had noticed when we had crossed paths in Vegas for the first time! And till date his eyes speak to me, like no one else’s. After Brent moved to India, blue became symbolic in our lives as Brent started blogging with the name ‘Peace of Blue’.
And recently, when we chose our wedding card, we decided to go with Blue with ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ written on it, matching my tattoo which is also blue. Shiva as well as Krishna are depicted in blue skin and hence for us the color blue signifies peace, power and beauty all together.”