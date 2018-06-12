All rumours of Sridevi’s sister’s estrangement quelled at Dhadak trailer launch
For her debut film Dhadak’s trailer launch on Monday, Janhvi Kapoor’s entire family showed up. Father Boney Kapoor, still in a state of mourning after Sridevi’s sudden demise, was joined by brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.
Janhvi not only had her chacha-clan in full attendance, she also had her mother’s family showing up for the first time since Sridevi’s death, thereby quelling all rumours of a family dispute between Boney and Sridevi’s sister Sri Latha. Says a source close to Boney, “Sri Latha was supposed to fly down from Chennai to Mumbai for the Dhadak trailer launch. But her mother-in-law was unwell. So Sri Latha’s daughter Maheshwari attended the trailer launch, to show her solidarity and kinship with her cousin Janhvi.” Deeply moved Boney says, “It was a moment that we all had waited for. But the one who most waited for it is no more.”