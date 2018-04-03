All not well between Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech? This is what ‘Bodyguard’ actress posted

Bollywood celebs and cricketers wedding is a thing everyone always looks forward. And one such was a marriage between Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. The couple had a glittering marriage attended by various Bollywood and cricketing personality. But now, it looks like rumours of trouble in paradise are bothering Hazel.

However, now clearing all rumours and doubts, the ‘Bodyguard’ actress has posted series of pictures with hubby Yuvraj, his brother Zoravar and mother Shabnam.





Hazel and Yuvraj exchanged rings in Bali and tied the knot at Fatehgarh Sahib near Chandigarh with Sikh rituals on November 30, 2016. The couple also had a destination wedding in Goa, according to Hindu rituals, and a reception in Delhi.