Alia Bhatt’s pool time date with friends

Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year away from the Mumbai paparazzi in Amsterdam with her girl gang. After starring in three films in 2016, Alia Bhatt took the much needed vacation. The actress has shared quite a few photographs from her Amsterdam trip with her friends.

Alia Bhatt recently shared this beautiful, sun-kissed picture of herself hanging out with her best friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Megha Goyal while they chilled beside swimming pool. She captioned the photograph as “New year, old ones!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan‘s directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan. It is slated to release on March 10, 2017.