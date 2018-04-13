Alia Bhatt’s behind the scene video from the movie ‘Raazi’ will leave you stun!

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi movie trailer has blown away social media and people are liking it, it has got more than 10 million views on Youtube and people are still watching it. So the makers have released a behind the scenes video. In the video Alia can be seen mastering the codes and handling the weapon, the actress has left no stone to prepare for the role of Sehmat and Indian spy placed in Pakistan.

The movie is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat: A Novel, Alia is playing a spy who is married to a Pakistani army person and she gathers information and sent it to Indian army.

The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who has directed movies like Talvar and it is produced by Alia’s mentor Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Vicky Khushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Soni Razdan and Shishir Sharma in a pivotal role.

The interesting film with heart-thumping turns and twists is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and will hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.