Alia Bhatt’s 25th Birthday: Actress shares a throwback video from her childhood, must watch

Alia Bhatt turned a year older today, and the actress who has come a long way since her debut in Student of the Year is celebrating it on sets of her next venture. Tough away from home, and shooting for the Ayan Mukerji film Bramastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia is making sure this special day is a memorable one.

Taking to the social networking site Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a throwback video from her childhood that features her playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Posting the video she added, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ??”. On his part, Mahesh Bhatt too sent out his wishes to Alia with an image saying, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia.”

Joining Alia and Mahesh Bhatt, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan too took to Instagram sharing an image from Alia’s childhood. Posting the image Razdan added, “On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are.

A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always … Mama”.

Back on the work front, apart from Brahmastr, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi this year which is set for May 11 release. Post that, the actress will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.