Alia Bhatt wants to essay Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Silver Lining…’

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt says she would love to play Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence’s character in the Oscar-winning film “Silver Linings Playbook” as she finds the role “brilliant”.

Alia opined on Hollywood and its opportunities and more during a conversation on audio show “Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev” on Saavn.

“It’s funny that you mentioned Jennifer Lawrence, but I love her and I relate a lot to her for some reason. I feel like we are pretty similar and she is a fabulous actress as well. But the only difference is which is what I wish, I think it’s changing here and I feel like we are moving in a space where content is really becoming the focus of all our attention,” Alia said.

“At least out there, there is a lot of respect and love given to writers and just writing which we are still waking up to over here so that’s the only thing I would want maybe that just more respect for the writers so they feel motivated because eventually it’s all in the writing.

“And of course the directing but eventually that’s your raw material. So better opportunities I don’t know but yes definitely I’ve seen characters like I would’ve loved to play Jennifer Lawrence’s character in the ‘Silver Lining Playbook’ and I was like that’s such a brilliant character to play but maybe someday, hopefully,” Alia added.

“Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev” has discussions and chats about recent releases, industry trends and conversations with various actors, producers and directors from the Indian film industry.

The audio show will have 12 episodes with each episode running for 20 minutes, every Tuesday.