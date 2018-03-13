Alia Bhatt to ring in her 25th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team in Bulgaria; read details

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is going to celebrate her 25th birthday on March 15 with Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team in Bulgaria. The actress is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s action adventure with Ranbir Kapoor, and it is reported that she will have a low key birthday this year. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a source revealed, “Alia will spend her day shooting. It’s a hectic schedule so she can’t afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set.”

According to DNA report, a source said that Brahmastra team has planned something for Alia, “It’s Alia’s 25th birthday, so it’s a landmark year in that sense. Ranbir and Ayan want to make the day special for her, especially since she is away from home. So, they have planned a huge surprise party on the sets for the actress. To add to the fun, they have a particular theme for the bash.”

When her mother Soni Razdan was asked if the family fly to Bulgaria to be with her, she said, “No we won’t be going to Bulgaria”. On March 18, Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar will turns 75 and he is planning to throw a big bash. The source further told the tabloid, “It’s a 10-hour flight to Bulgaria one way and it would’ve got too rushed.”

This is not first time where Alia Bhatt is working on her birthday. Even in 2017, Alia was busy with promotions of her film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. From Bulgaria, she is keeping us updated by posting pictures on her Instagram page.

Check out some pictures of her:

snow so white ☃️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:38am PST

beet tasting ‍♂️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

in the maze of her imagination A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:03am PST