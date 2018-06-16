Alia Bhatt to play aspiring singer in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming family drama

Alia Bhatt has been in the film industry for all of six years but already has delivered some of the most brilliant performances. From her debut in ‘Student Of The Year’ to ‘Highway’, ‘Udta Punjab’ to ‘Dear Zindagi’, there is no stopping this girl from taking risks with her roles and breaking stereotypes. While doing commercial cinema, she has done offbeat roles which has won her accolades from critics and the audience. After scoring a 100 crore club with ‘Raazi’, Alia Bhatt is going to collaborate on something very special with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

During the promotions of ‘Raazi’, Alia Bhatt had confirmed that she had met ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and they are set to collaborate on a film. Without saying much about the project, she is looking forward to work with the filmmaker. Now, it has been learned that Alia will be crooning in the yet untitled film. The film will follow the journey of Alia’s character who goes on a journey to make her dreams come true of becoming a singer. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming family drama is written by her in collaboration with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari and screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra.

This won’t be the first time Alia Bhatt has crooned for a film. She sang versions of ‘Samjhavan’ from ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Ek Kudi’ from ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Humsafar’ from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is super busy with the back to back shooting of two films- Ayan Mukerji‘s ‘Brahmastra’ and Abhishek Varman’s ‘Kalank’. Both the films are scheduled for 2019 release.