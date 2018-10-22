Alia Bhatt thinks ex flame Sidharth Malhotra should date Kiara Advani, else Jacqueline Fernandez; read to know why

Alia Bhatt is definitely in a happy place as of now. While on professional front, the actress is getting appreciated for the kind of films that she has been doing, and is having a great time alongside alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor.

It’s a known fact that before Ranbir, Alia for a brief period dated her Student of The Year co-actor Sidharth Malhotra. Although the duo never admitted their relationship publicly, their causal outings and romantic dates were enough to prove that they were more than friends.

However the couple failed to make their relationship work as the Raazi actress suspected Malhotra to have allegedly cheated on her with Jacqueline Fernandez. On one hand where Alia found solace in Ranbir, rumors of Sidharth dating Kiara are strong. And now it seems that even Alia thinks that Sidharth should date Kiara.

It so happened that on the sixth season of Koffee with Karan, where Alia and Deepika were the first guests of the season, during rapid fire round, when Alia was asked whom should Sidharth Malhotra date, to which she said, “Kiara Advani” “Whom should Jacqueline date?”. The actress was quick enough to say, “If things don’t work out well between Sid and Kiara then he should date Jacqueline!”

Well this was all said certainly in a good humor, and with the season just being started let’s see how many more revelations will come out from the closet.