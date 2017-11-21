Alia Bhatt says fashion is not just the way you look, but also the way you feel

Alia Bhatt, known for making fashion statements at red carpet galas and for setting style trends through her movies, says it makes a difference to have a stylist, but a person’s look depends on how he or she feels.

Alia has invested in a fashion-tech startup that connects users to leading stylists. “Style and fashion is not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together,” Alia said.

“You may not have the time to work on a look for a business meeting or dinner that is very important to you. I know how much of a difference it makes to have a stylist,” she added.

On work front Alia will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. She will also be teaming up with Ranveer Singh for the first time for Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boyz followed by yet another first-time collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra, a Karan Johar production, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.