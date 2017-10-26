Alia Bhatt: Deepika Padukone as Padmavati is so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that

Alia Bhatt is all praise for Deepika Padukone’s fabulous portrayal of Padmavati in the trailer that has released.

In a recent podcast that she was a part of with senior journalists Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, the actress couldn’t stop praising Deepika Pedukone.

The actress said, “I’ve not seen the performance yet but I saw the trailer, I think Padmavati…. Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked like so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that.. she just looks like a Queen and I told her also ‘you are so lovely and so inspiring’ and I just know she is going to nail it in that film I just get that sense. I’m really looking forward to this one.”

Deepika Padukone has been garnering immense love and praise from across quarters for essaying the role of Rani Padmini in the best way.

Rani Padmini was known to be the most beautiful woman and Deepika Padukone just fits the role appropriately. What’s even better is the supreme talent that she brings on the table for this role which makes her an irreplaceable choice for the role.

Recently the first song of Padmavati, Ghoomar was released and people cannot stop raving about how correctly Deepika has picked up the folk dance and performed it with so much grace.