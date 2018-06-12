Alia Bhatt can’t get enough of beau Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju song ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’; here’s the proof

It’s been a while since the reports of star kids Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating have been doing rounds. The rumours surfaced since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception where the adorable couple made an entry together. However, both have accepted the relationship in public and their fans are drooling over the outpouring affection.

Ranbir is all set for the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic- Sanju, where he is playing the lead. The makers had recently dropped the power-packed and energetic number titled Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. The song that is a well-thought amalgam of emotions and inspirations is a catchy track among listeners and more importantly to Alia Bhatt.

The actress did not shy away from posting a virtual PDA on Instagram of listening to her beau’s song on repeat.

When Ranbir was asked why he’s not on social media, he claimed that he is ok with its absence but also spilled the beans on being secretly there on Instagram.

On the professional outlook, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama film Brahmastra, which also includes Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.