Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: Only 25, she’s already being called versatile

Bollywood’s beautiful diva Alia Bhatt has turned 25 today and on this special occasion, the makers of Alia’s upcoming film Raazi shared two glimpses of her look in the film. Dharma Productions shared a look of Alia on the Twitter account. They wrote, “.@aliaa08 to showcase an ordinary girl’s extraordinary journey in #Raazi & we’re thrilled to unveil her look on the special occasion of her birthday!�”

In the second post they wrote, “The countdown for her magic to unravel on the big screen has begun, here’s another sneak peek. But hold on, we’re not done yet! Stay tuned to know more!�”

Well, Alia herself has a unique quality of making impact on audiences’ mind with her path-breaking performances. Debuting from Karan Johar’s young age rom-com Student Of The Year, Alia has had faced a lot of criticism for her acting skills in a very first film of her career.

Many people felt that having a powerful father like Mahesh Bhatt as well as Godfather like Karan Johar, Alia can get many offers without having any acting skills. However, breaking their stereotypical thought, Alia came up with a bang from Imtiaz Ali’s Highway in which she played a girl who got sexually abused by the inmates of her house.

For Highway, Alia got critical acclaims and people who had countered her were now started praising her with sweet words. Since then, Alia hasn’t looked back and has acted in many different films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and so on.

Notably, Alia is one of the few actresses of our industry who have shown her versatility in acting and is improving herself from each film. That’s why critics always say that Alia’s every performance has always been better than her previous ones. Keeping examples of actresses like Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Alia has also joined the list of versatile actresses of Bollywood with them.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

Kudos, Alia Bhatt! Happy Birthday