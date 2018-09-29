Alia Bhatt bakes a special birthday cake for Ranbir Kapoor; see pics

Ranbir Kapoor who turned 36 this year celebrated his birthday with Alia Bhatt and close friends. But it was even more special as his ladylove planned a special surprise for him. The Raazi actress doesn’t shy away to express her love for Ranbir on social media.

Recently she went a step ahead and baked a special cake for him. Bhatt went on Instagram to share her process of making it in a quirky way. Dressed casually in a white tee and black track pants, Alia looks glowing and why not? She is indeed excited about the entire deal anyway.

She shared a candid click of Ranbir from Bulgaria and posted, “Happy Birthday sunshine”. The duo also enjoyed a special birthday dinner with moms Soni and Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia grew close during the prep of their film Brahmastra and have been going strong since then. Ranbir Kapoor’s family is also fond of Alia, and as per reports their parents will meet formally once they wrap up the shoot of Brahmastra.