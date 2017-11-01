Ali Fazal done with Benares schedule for ‘Mirzapur’

Varanasi: Actor Ali Fazal has wrapped up the Benares schedule for his part in the web series “Mirzapur”. After having an “amazing experience” here, he is now geared up for the Mumbai schedule.

“Benares is a surreal city. The place is full of heritage and culture and to shoot there and absorb everything from there, was an amazing experience. The first schedule has been nothing short of thrilling and now we are all geared up for the second schedule in November which will soon commence in Mumbai,” Ali said in a statement.

He will be seen playing a gangster in the series, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The gangster drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.