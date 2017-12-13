Ali Abbas Zafar becomes a new member of Salman Khan’s work-family!

Salman Khan is known to be a keeper of relationships. He shares a very warm bond with the people that he works with. There have been so many people who have become family to Salman Khan because of the years of knowing and working with him. Director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to be the new member of that “extended” family of the star Khan.

Both Salman and Ali share a very good equation and have had a fruitful association in the past with Sultan. Their second outing together, Tiger Zinda Hai is also up for release this month and has everyone excited to watch their magic on screen yet again. Bharat will mark to be the third film of the duo together.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a Korean film that starts in 1947 and ends in 2000. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film is slated for an Eid release in 2019. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan will go on floors with their third film in April 2018.

Bharat, an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film, ‘Ode to My Father’ which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the ’60s and the Vietnam War, will go on the floors in April 2018.