ALERT! Katrina Kaif will hold you at gunpoint in Tiger Zinda Hai new still

After seeing the dashing look of Salman Khan from his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers of the film have brought a killer look of tigress Katrina Kaif which will definitely hold you at gunpoint. Recently, the director of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a new still of Katrina’s character Zoya on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Zoya , if eyes could kill #Katrina kaif @TigerZindaHai”

Well, in this picture, we can see Katrina gives a killer look to her enemies. It looks like she is all set to fightback for her tiger Salman Khan. Her eye contact is just thrilling everyone with great impact. After all, earlier reports stated that Katrina will be seen doing high-octane stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Moreover, during an interaction with Hindustan Times, a source told that “Katrina plays an elite intelligence agent in the film. So, for example, if she is adept at hand-to-hand combat, she is also equally good at adapting herself to new mannerisms [depending on the situation]. So the whole idea was to keep the treatment [of her character] realistic while focusing on gritty and hardcore action. While working with professionals, Katrina was trained in various nuances of body language, mannerism and other minute details.”

Interestingly, director Ali Abbas Zafar also told, “We even got her to train with real agents and used their expertise and experience. Katrina really pushed herself for the part. She went an extra mile to train in several important nuances such as aggressive hand-to-hand combat. That’s why the action she performed looks very real onscreen despite being on a grand scale.”

Oh my-my, we as well as fans can’t wait to see Kat and Salman doing solid action in Tiger Zinda Hai. But for that, we have to wait till December 22, 2017.