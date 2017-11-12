Aladdin to Peter Rabbit: 6 animated movies being adapted for the big screen

Over the past few years several popular animated movies have been brought to life on screen by Hollywood. The successes of larger-than-life presentation of ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘The Jungle Book’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as live-action films has led Hollywood to take note of popularity of this new genre- grand sets, popular actors, dazzling costumes has been a hit with children and adults alike. And soon you will get to see popular characters from your childhood like ‘Aladdin’, Ariel, Mulan, on screen as live-action movies. Back by big names from Hollywood, here are some movies to watch out for.

Aladdin

Earlier this year, Disney announced remake of the 1992 animated classic, Aladdin. The movie which is being helmed by Guy Ritchie features Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smit h as Genie and Marwan Kenzari will step into Jafar’s shoes and comedienne Nasim Pedrad will play Mara, a handmaiden and friend to Jasmine, a part which is described as a comedic supporting role. The story, which aims to follow that of Disney’s 1992 animated classic while also taking cues from the folktales in One Thousand and One Nights, is set in Agrabah, a fictional cosmopolitan city inspired by locations and cultures from the Middle East to India and China. The movie is slated to release sometime in 2019.

The Lion King

Post the success of ‘The Jungle Book’, Jon Favreau is set to take charge as the director to bring to life yet another classic animated tale, The Lion King, to screen. Yes, people, we will get to see Simba once again on screen! The film, it is said, will feature all the iconic songs from the original movie. The movie will see James Earl Jones returning to reprise his role as Mufasa, Donald Glover will fill the role of Simba, John Oliver is Zazu, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are Timon and Pumbaa. And pop sensation Beyonce will be voicing Nala. The movie is expected to make it to theatres in 2019.

The Little Mermaid

Said to be loosely based on the original Hans Christian Andersen novel of the same name, the movie is set in Mississippi. This version follows a young girl (Loreto Peralta) and her reporter uncle (William Moseley), who are trying to track down a woman rumoured to be the real-life Little Mermaid played by Downton Abbey‘s Poppy Drayton. There’s no release date for this one yet, but the official trailer is already out.

Mulan

Still in the early stages of production, Disney is tight-lipped about this particular project. While the release date has been announced, 2019 (it was previously slated to release in 2018, 20 years after the original came out), casting isn’t in place yet, but Niki Caro is said to step in as the director. The production house has put out a casting call for a Chinese actress, with Jamie Chung being a fan favourite.

Cruella

Oscar Winner Emma Stone is all set to play Cruella De Vil in this origin story based on the popular animated series 101 Dalmations. Though nothing much has been reported yet on the movie, the film is said to explore the early days if the villainous Cruella. It will be interesting to visit Cruella’s past, which will also give fans of 101 Dalmations a chance to know her better as it reveal what is that made her cruel(la)!

Peter Rabbit

James Corden brings to life Beatrix Potter’s most-loved characters to screen in a modern-day adventure. In Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers takes on the starring role of his own contemporary comedy. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights as their fight to gain control of McGregor’s coveted vegetable garden and the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne) extends to the Lake District and London. James Corden voices the character of Peter, while Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.