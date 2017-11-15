Akshaye Khanna says he enjoys doing different genres films and playing varied characters

Akshaye Khanna says that as an artiste, he doesn’t have any preferences for the kind of films he wants to feature in. Akshaye took a break from showbiz in 2012 and returned on screen with “Dishoom” in 2016. He also appeared in films like “Mom” and “Ittefaq”.

“The genre of a film, the characters… I enjoy all of it. It’s not like I enjoy doing a certain kind of genres more or any certain kind of roles. I enjoy everything almost the same. I don’t have any preferences,” Akshaye said.

Akshay said he feels “wonderful” to be back at work.”If any actor takes a long break and then they decide to work again, then people can call it a second inning. I don’t have any issues with it. But, it’s wonderful to be back at work. ‘Ittefaq’ is doing well. People are appreciating my work. It feels great,” he said.

About “Mom”, Akshaye said, “I loved the script and the role. Also, I loved the people, who were already attached to the film. Everything was perfect and correct. That’s why I thought it would be a great film to be a part of.”