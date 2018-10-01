Akshay Kumar’s weekend fitness regime is a perfect Monday Motivation but probably be a painful one too; Watch video

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the fittest actor in Bollywood. The actor is very particular about his daily workouts and indulges in different regimes to keep his workouts refreshing and interesting. From early morning workouts to different types of sports, swimming to volleyball, jogging to gym training, Bollywood’s Khiladi does it all to stay healthy and fit. Even during his outdoor shooting schedules, he finds new ways to keep himself fit and healthy. As he is in Jaisalmer shooting for ‘Housefull 4’, he used his free Sunday time by doing what he does best – working out.

Akshay Kumar shared a video of him doing neck exercise outdoors which boosts his body, mind and mood. He captioned the video, “Always been a fan of mornings…even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind, and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia.”

Akshay was not only spending time exercising, but he also made a cute friend while in Jaisalmer. He was feeding a white bird where they were shooting and absolutely enjoying the free time to the fullest. “‪Finished shooting for the day and unwinding with this little fellow…wishing you all a good weekend,” he wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an array of projects in the pipeline. After ‘Pad Man’ and ‘Gold’ this year, he is looking forward to completing ‘Housefull 4’ shooting. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol. It is reportedly set for Diwali 2019 release. He is also starring in two of Dharma Productions films- ‘Kesari’ and ‘Good News’.