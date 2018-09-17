Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav is all cosy with Javed Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa; see pic

Celebrity kids have been a hot topic this year, courtesy the nepotism debate. But what we tend to forget is they are just a bunch or regular kids with a star privilege. The person of interest here is Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav who turned 16 and daddy couldn’t be more loving on social media.

The actor who is currently stationed in Jaisalmer for his upcoming film Housefull 4, shared a throwback picture with his teenage son. But it’s not the only picture that has grabbed eyeballs. The young lad is captured sporting an ethnic ensemble with Javed Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa.

Amidst celeb kids like Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey doing the popularity mark, Alaviaa’s Instagram is an envious one. She is friends with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too. Now that’s a combo strong enough to beat any squad.

Check out her pictures.

