Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’ gets new release date

New Delhi: The release date of Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Padman’ has been advanced.

The movie, which was initially supposed to hit the theatres on April 13, next year, will now finally be released on Republic Day 2018.

The new release date was confirmed by the film’s lead actor on his official Twitter page, who also released a new poster of the movie.

He captioned the poster, “Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018!”

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.

Helmed by R. Balki, ‘Padman’ also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.