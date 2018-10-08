Akshay Kumar’s morphed video talking against Tanushree Dutta goes viral; actor files complaint with cyber crime cell

Akshay Kumar filed a complaint against a morphed video which is going viral on social media where he is commenting on Tanushree Dutta’s accusations against Nana Patekar. The actor filed the complaint with cyber crime cell at the Bandra-Kurla Complex against the fake video. According to reports, the video is from press conference but it it was edited in such a manner that it looks like he is talking against Tanushree.

Akshay Kumar‘s spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement given to Hindustan Times. “The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did,”officer to Hindustan Times.

The video was spreading like wild fire on the internet and the actor found that the morphed video can harm is reputation. “We tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it; probably it was blocked or removed. We have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is going on,” said an officer.

Recently Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna tweeted in support of Tanushree and called her brave. And Akshay Kumar just completed House Full 4 shooting with Nana Patekar in Jaisalmer.