Akshay Kumar won’t star in his wife’s first production

Twinkle Khanna’s tweet announcing her first home production Pad Man under her new banner ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’ instantly triggered off a chain reaction, with people presuming that Akshay Kumar would star in the film about Arunachanalam Muruganantham, the man who revolutionized the sanitary pad by making it economically viable for low-income women.

However, according to sources close to the film’s director R.Balki, a Tamil actor would be playing Muruganantham.

Akshay Kumar confirms he isn’t likely to star in any of his wife’s film productions. “As much as my wife loves me, she gets enough of me at home. She’s not going to want to work only with me, her ambitions spread much further than the comfort zone of her own home.”