Akshay Kumar, who has moved away from action films, says he want to shift between genres

Akshay Kumar, who worked on issue-based films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man, says he deliberately wants to shift between genres to avoid getting stereotyped. “I need to keep on changing. I don’t want anyone to put an image on me. I have gone through that in early days of my career when only action image was associated with me. I wanted to do other things, but I couldn’t do it. So I always try to do different things (now),” Akshay said.

The national award-winning actor said his next is a war film. “It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called Kesari‘, it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it. I have no idea. I want to do a Housefull now. I am waiting to start ‘Housefull’, it is going to be three month vacation,” he said about the hit comedy franchise.

There have been reports that Akshay is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a film which is an adaptation of the book I Too Had A Dream based on the life of Dr Verghese Kurien, the man who brought about the milk revolution in the country. This film will was apparently to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. When asked whether he was involved with the project, the actor said, “I don’t know.