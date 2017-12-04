Akshay Kumar unveils new Padman poster, says ‘mad only become famous’

Mumbai: The makers of Padman have release a new poster of Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Padman’.

Padman is a biopic film on Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay plays a lead role in the film. Arunachalam provides affordable sanitary pads to the women in his village and around as they face a lots of difficulties.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture on twitter along with captioned, #PadManTalks : Mad only become famous!

Arunachalam shared the new poster and wrote, “Don’t look for opportunities.. Look for a problem and be a solution provider.” And for Akshay, you need to be ‘mad’ to become famous!

@akshaykumar ji is the first super star in the world to talk about menstrual hygiene and taboos surround it. I’m happy that he is portraying my story as #Padman @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/vrNYtEeEIc — A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) December 3, 2017



In response to him, Akshay tweeted, “I’m more than glad to portray the reel #Padman and bring your amazingly inspiring story to life. Hope we manage to spark a change and start a conversation. Period.”

I’m more than glad to portray the reel #Padman and bring your amazingly inspiring story to life. Hope we manage to spark a change and start a conversation. Period. https://t.co/jdTaq7VW3J — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 3, 2017



Padman helmed by R. Balki, ‘Padman’ also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to hit theatres on January 26, 2018.