Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan for Yash Raj Film’s next?

After the poster launch of ‘Gold’, Akshay Kumar is simultaneously occupied with another project titled ‘Kesari’. Despite the hectic schedule, Akki may have bagged a Yash Raj Films project teaming up with Aditya Chopra for 2019.

According to a source, “Akshay and YRF have been discussing to work together for quite some time. There were rumours that Shimit Amin is directing a film with him, but that’s not true. It’s another project that will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi”, reports Pinkvilla.

A leading daily had also reported that the Padman star will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in this period film.

“It will be mounted on a huge scale. The team will also recreate the 12th century for it. Chandraprakash has been planning to make a movie on Prithviraj Chauhan for the last two-and-a-half years now. Akshay has been his only choice for the role. Aditya loved his storytelling and decided to back the project”, the source added.

The source also mentioned that the period drama will roll out next year. “This film will showcase Akshay as a warrior and also narrate the epic love story of Prithviraj and Sanyukta. The project will roll out around mid-next year, after Akshay finishes Hera Pheri 3. Right now, the filmmaker and his team is busy with research and pre-production.”