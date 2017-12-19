Akshay Kumar promotes Ankush Chaudhari’s Marathi film ‘Deva – Ek Atrangi’; watch video

Akshay Kumar, who is all set to play a real superhero of India in his upcoming film, Padman, has recently promoted Marathi film, Deva – Ek Atrangi, starring Ankush Chaudhari in the lead role. Apparently, the Padman actor posted a video on his Instagram account in which he appeals people to watch Deva – Ek Atrangi.

Akshay captioned the video, “This is a very special shoutout for @PramodFilms, my Godfather in the industry…don’t forget to catch their film Deva – Ek Atrangi releasing on Dec 22 at a theatre near you”

Interestingly, Akshay appealed to the audiences by speaking Marathi and we must say that despite being a north Indian, Khiladi speaks fluent Marathi. Moreover, if we take a look at the caption then, we can say that the production house of Deva – Ek Atrangi, Pramod Films seems to be very close to Akshay’s heart.

Especially, Akki mentioned in the caption that ‘Pramod films’ is his godfather in the industry. This is not the first time that Akki has spoken in Marathi. Earlier too, Akshay had promoted his film Rustom on popular Marathi show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Well, Deva – Ek Atrangi also stars Tejaswini Pandit and Spruha Joshi in the female leads. Deva – Ek Atrangi is all set to hit the screens on December 22.