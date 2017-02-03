Akshay opens up about issues with Priyanka!

It’s been more than 10 years since Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have done a film together. Their last film was being ‘Waqt’ in 2005. Some blame it on their failed love affair. Rumours say that both were rather close to each other but had to part ways because of Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna wasn’t too happy with their equation. Twinkle Khanna has righteously warned him from working with Priyanka ever again. The rumours suggest that Akshay and Priyanka started dating during the shooting of 2004 movie ‘Aitraaz’. It seems that triggered a lot of bitterness between Priyanka and Akshay. Apparently, Priyanka went on and said that she’d not work with him again.

Akshay Kumar is making a lot of television appearances for promoting his upcoming court-room comedy drama ‘Jolly LLB 2’. Recently Akshay visited ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ for the promotions where he was quizzed about his fallout with Priyanka. Have they sweared to never worked together again? To which he said, “There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

Akshay also rubbished of him parting ways with producer Ekta Kapoor and choreographer Farah Khan, to which he replied: “Let us call Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan and check if they have any problem with me. That way you will know for sure.” Interestingly, Akshay had recently also praised Priyanka for her Hollywood success, on being two-time winner of ‘People’s choice Award’.

It wasn’t long ago when the two actors were rumoured to have had a brief romance on the sets of Aitraaz, at the time it was said that Priyanka had become quite serious about the romance. After which, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna had barred him from working with Priyanka, this led to series of speculations.