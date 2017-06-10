Akshay Kumar on a dream run, says Vishal Bhardwaj

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is looking forward to the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, says the National Award winning actor has been on a “dream run” in the industry.

“The title itself is just so intriguing. I can’t wait to see the trailer. Congratulations to KriArj (banner) on its involvement in this unique kind of cinema. They are surely creating a niche for themselves in the industry with the kind of films they are producing.

“Best wishes to Akshay Kumar, who is on a dream run, hitting them out of the park with every release. I’m sure this one will not be any different,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. It will reportedly have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign as its base subject, and has a satirical flavour within a love story.

The film highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country.