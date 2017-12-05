Akshay Kumar is confused, and for a rather interesting reason; read story to find out

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest tax payers of Bollywood and almost every movie of his is in the Rs 100 crore club. An interview given to Mid-Day Akshay is confused how much money he should charge for a film “It became very difficult to quote the price, I don’t know what to charge because nobody can come to know what to charge. So the best way is that I make a film, don’t charge anything, film releases and whatever the earnings are, I take it.”. The actor has produced movies like Rustom, Singh Is Kinng and Airlift. Even his upcoming movie Padman is been produced by Akshay Kumar.

He also spoke about his earlier days struggle and how he miss his modelling assignment, he used to visit make-up artist who worked in producers Pramod Chakravorty’s film company. The producer like this portfolio and, “Much to my surprise, he gave me my first cheque, signed me up for three films, immediately. Right away. He gave me a cheque of Rs. 5,000, for the first film, Rs. 50,000, for second film, and the third cheque had Rs. 1.5 lakh on it. It would have been a disaster, if I would have gone to Bangalore (for the modelling assignment). Today, I would be a retired model somewhere. So yes, whatever happens is for the good.”

Now Akshay Kumar is one of the leading actors of Bollywood and known for his inspiring movies like Rustom, Airlift and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The actor is married to Twinkle Khanna and have two children.