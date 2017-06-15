Akshay is a delight to work with, says Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, says working with her co-actor Akshay Kumar in the film was a “delight”.

Talking about Akshay, Bhumi told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: “He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that.”

The 27-year-old actress says it felt like a long holiday while working for the film.

“It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place,” Bhumi added.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is reportedly inspired by the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment. It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher’s 20th film together.