Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘Gold’en team!

Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘Gold’en team!

— By Asia News International | Jul 05, 2018 03:30 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has treated fans with the character posters of his ‘Gold‘en team. The ‘PadMan’ star took to social media to introduce some of the characters of the film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

“Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife. @Roymouni @excelmovies,” Akshay wrote alongside TV sensation Mouni Roy’s poster, who is making her debut on the big screen with ‘Gold’.

“A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies,” he captioned the poster of Kunal Kapoor.

“A true leader and a great player. Meet Imtiaz. @ItsVineetSingh @excelmovies,” tweeted Akshay.

He also shared the poster of Sunny Kaushal with the caption, “Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies”

‘Gold’ traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in Hockey, post-independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

The sports drama will take the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud. The upcoming flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK