Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘Gold’en team!

New Delhi Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has treated fans with the character posters of his ‘Gold‘en team. The ‘PadMan’ star took to social media to introduce some of the characters of the film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

“Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife. @Roymouni @excelmovies,” Akshay wrote alongside TV sensation Mouni Roy’s poster, who is making her debut on the big screen with ‘Gold’.

“A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies,” he captioned the poster of Kunal Kapoor.

A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/1wXFZlJlhj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

“A true leader and a great player. Meet Imtiaz. @ItsVineetSingh @excelmovies,” tweeted Akshay.

He also shared the poster of Sunny Kaushal with the caption, “Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies”

Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9ZA3jZCNim — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

When he starts playing, the opposition becomes the spectator. Meet Raghubir Pratap Singh. @TheAmitSadh @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/ibeibRX5w3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

‘Gold’ traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in Hockey, post-independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

The sports drama will take the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud. The upcoming flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.