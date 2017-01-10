Akshay Kumar gets dissed by Filmfare yet again!

No doubt Akshay Kumar’s Airlift was a super hit! The movie that released in January 2016 has won praises and ruled box office for several weeks. Airlift is based on a true incident and Akshay’s character as Ranjit Khatyal redefines heroism. It is considered as Khiladi’s one of the best performances.

But what came as a shock was Filmfare 2017’s nomination list that came out on Tuesday. The award show which will be held on January 14 has completely ignored Akshay’s Airlift. It is not the first time when the actor’s film has been ignored; earlier ‘Baby’ was ignored at the award show.

This ignorance of the Filmfare has not gone well with the Twitter Junta and soon the hashtag ‘Filmfare Awards on Sale’ started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

@filmfare even u proved that Award shows are biased

Didn’t expected this atleast from u

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — #HBDSenish😘 (@syed_syesha) January 10, 2017

@akshaykumar is like the Indian version of Leonardo DiCaprio, too much talent for any award to even understand

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — 😈I m B.A.T.M.A.N 😈 (@filmy_jay) January 10, 2017

#AkshayKumar is a wonderful actor, a commercially successful hero, and a star to his fans.

Why worry on this?

“FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE” — Jayapriya (@winningalways) January 10, 2017

Last Year Akki n Nawazzudin were ignored for Baby n Manjhi respectively while SRK was nominated 4 Crapwale! Reason: FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — ℋazra ツ (@h_hazra) January 10, 2017

Papa kjo will buy all awards for her baby alia

FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE — ★ (@ItsBebofan) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, here’s the Filmfare awards’ nomination list:

Best actor in a leading role:

Aamir Khan – Dangal

Amitabh Bachchan – pink

Salman Khan – Sultan

Shah Rukh Khan – Fan

Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best film: