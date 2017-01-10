Free Press Journal
Akshay Kumar gets dissed by Filmfare yet again!

Akshay Kumar gets dissed by Filmfare yet again!

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Jan 10, 2017 01:17 pm
akshay-kumar-airlift

No doubt Akshay Kumar’s Airlift was a super hit! The movie that released in January 2016 has won praises and ruled box office for several weeks. Airlift is based on a true incident and Akshay’s character as Ranjit Khatyal redefines heroism. It is considered as Khiladi’s one of the best performances.

But what came as a shock was Filmfare 2017’s nomination list that came out on Tuesday. The award show which will be held on January 14 has completely ignored Akshay’s Airlift. It is not the first time when the actor’s film has been ignored; earlier ‘Baby’ was ignored at the award show.

This ignorance of the Filmfare has not gone well with the Twitter Junta and soon the hashtag ‘Filmfare Awards on Sale’ started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:


Meanwhile, here’s the Filmfare awards’ nomination list:

Best actor in a leading role:

  • Aamir Khan – Dangal
  • Amitabh Bachchan – pink
  • Salman Khan – Sultan
  • Shah Rukh Khan – Fan
  • Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab
  • Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
  • Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best film:

  • Dangal
  • Neerja
  • Pink
  • Sultan
  • Udta Punjab
  • Kapoor and Sons

