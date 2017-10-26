Akshay Kumar fans trolls Mallika Dua on Twitter, but her reply will leave you stunned

Comedian Mallika Dua and her father Journalist Vinod Dua recently slammed AKshay Kumar for a vulgar comment on a TV show show The Great Indian Laughter were Mallika was a mentor. The noted journalist wrote on Facebook, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that ‘Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun’ (You ring the bell, I will bang you)… This is his sense of humour and language…” However, the post was deleted soon after. He also posted the clip in which Akshay Kumar was seen making the comment.

The 28-year-old comedian also shared the clip on Twitter, which was deleted after she was trolled by Kumar’s fans. She wrote: “Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC.”

After the troll started Mallika couldn’t keep her self carm and started giving answer. Speaking to IANS, Vinod Dua said, “I don’t expect an apology from Star Plus as they have not aired this episode. But I expect an apology from this fellow [Akshay].”

Sorry to quash your hunger for sensationalism but Facebook and perhaps a copyright claim had it removed. Find something better to do.

Oh just needed a break from hooligans.

Because I don't enjoy abuse and cyber bullying.

Frunz. You may now address me as Jamun ki Saudaagar BKL.

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt also came out in support of Mallika Dua and said: “People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off. “She’s played a sexually explicit character so she has no right to voice her opinion about harassment” – please, STFU.” [sic.]