Akshay Kumar cancels shoot for ‘Housefull 4’ after Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar alleged of sexual harassment

Bollywood’s MeToo movement has taken another turn and this time it’s with Akshay Kumar steering the directions of his upcoming film Housefull 4. The actor who has been named by Tanushree Dutta for working with Nana Patekar despite her allegations and thus not supporting the cause has finally dropped the project after three women alleged director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who just returned to India from Italy, has cancelled the shoot of Housefull 4. A source close to the production house had told Hindustan Times that the decision also involved the consideration that one of the actors in the under-production film is Nana Patekar, who was also accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta.

“Akshay is known to be a disciplinarian and has never cancelled a shoot in his 28-year career. This is the first time that he has decided to cancel a shoot, perhaps because the #Metoo movement just cannot be ignored. The allegations made against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar are both serious and grave in nature,” the source informed HT.

Akk has made it clear that he will not work with the accused until investigations are over due to such serious accusations.

Yesterday evening, as many as three women — actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay — had shared their tales of sexual harassment at the hands of Sajid Khan.

