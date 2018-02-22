Akshay Kumar begins shooting for ‘Kesari’, shares the cutest photo from the set
‘PadMan’ Akshay Kumar has begun shooting his upcoming flick, ‘Kesari’, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897 and shared a cute picture from the sets. Akshay wrote, “Innocent smiles galore on set today! Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the ‘Battle Of Saragarhi’, one of the bravest battles fought in India.”
Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ
In the picture, Akki can be seen wearing traditional heavy turban surrounded by the kids. Akshay is looking excited in the pic posing with kids. The kids are are looking cute donning Afghan dress.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will hit theatres on Holi 2019. The film has Parineeti Chopra as the lead actress. ‘Kesari’ is Akshay’s first collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar. Besides Akshay’s film, two more projects on the same subject are also in the pipeline – Ajay Devgn’s Sons Of Sardaar and Randeep Hooda’s The Battle of Saragarhi.