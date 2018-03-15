Akshay Kumar bags in Rs. 40 crores for Pad Man

It has been months since the release of the much talked about Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man and the film which was directed by R. Balki performed pretty well at the box office. Now months later we hear that Akshay Kumar is certainly a happy man, especially since the actor earned a whopping Rs. 40 cr. from the film.

If what we hear is true then, apparently Akshay forwent his usual remuneration for Pad Man and opted instead to take the digital and satellite rights of the film which according to reports have fetched him approx. Rs. 40 cr.

Interestingly, while on one hand Akshay has made a neat sum with the success of Pad Man, the film’s producers KriArj Entertainment and Sony Pictures have wound up making a considerably lower sum as a profit.

In fact, given the fact that the film earned Rs. 81.1 cr at the domestic box office and USD 3.97 million [Rs. 25.52 cr] in the overseas markets the co-producers of the film stand to make approximately Rs. 48.50 cr from box office revenue.

However, negating the estimated Cost of Production of Rs. 40 cr, leaves both KriArj and Sony with a profit of just Rs. 8-10 cr that will be shared between the two. An increasing number of A-list actors are opting for the satellite and digital rights of their films in lieu of a fixed remuneration.