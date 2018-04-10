Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s perfect Sunday outing with Aarav and Nitara is pure LOVE (see pictures)

Akshay Kumar is a total family man and he is seen as one especially since a last few years. While he is a steadfast force at the box office churning one hit after another regularly, his wife is a Queen Of Wits. She is a stabilising force in his life and together, they are just wonderful. They make us want to believe in fairy tales and happily ever after…for they have definitely found theirs.

They have a teenager son Aarav and a younger daughter Nitara. Like his father, Aarav is a martial arts enthusiast and the proud papa keeps flaunting his prowess in the art by posting pictures from time to time. Little one Nitara, on the other hand, is the most indulged member of the family, considering that she is the youngest.

Yesterday, Akshay and his family went out for lunch at the popular place (the couple’s favourite) in Mumbai and painted a picture of a puuurfect family! Akshay looked dapper as usual in his casual best avatar while wife Twinkle wore snug high waist jeans with a bright, summery top.

Her eyes were on the little one Nitara who was holding on to her mamma’s hand. Aarav looked natural in front of the paps and Akshay was in a particularly happy mood as he slid his hand around his wife’s shoulders and smiled for the cameras.

On the professional front, Akshay is gearing up for Reema Kagti’s Gold and filming Karan Johar’s Kesari currently. His last film was R Balki’s Pad Man which won him critical acclaim but failed to set cash registers ringing. This year looks pretty interesting for Akshay as he has some exciting projects lined up.