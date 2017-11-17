Aksar 2 to release on 17th November, 2017!
Produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, Aksar 2 featuring Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla will be releasing on 17th November, 2017.
It’s a calculated move by the makers and a strong rating by the trade distributor section that recommended 17th November as the ideal date.
Ananth Mahadevan informs, “Releasing the film on November 17 was a well planned strategy by the producers. October was the month for Diwali and Golmaal Again. November 17 gives us a two week window to push our film that has gained tremendous curiosity thanks to the extra month of promotion.”
Sometimes, evil raises its head in the most ordinary minds. Khambatta – the ageing owner of an empire is unaware of a diabolical plot being hatched in her own penthouse. Her investment banker seeks to exploit an opportunity but discovers a shocking truth under the labyrinth.
The governess, her boy friend, the butler and the banker find Khambatta and the situation spiral out of control. Nothing and nobody are what they seem. AKSAR 2 takes deceit, passion and conspiracy to a suspenseful new high.
Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. The film is scheduled to release on 17th November, 2017.