Akash Chaudhary to Baseer Ali: MTV’s hot hunks appear on MTV India’s Next Top Model Season 3 for hot photoshoot
MTV India’s Next Top Model has always been considered as one of the hottest show on the Indian television. However, this third season of the show has increased hotness on another level as the makers of the show have brought MTV’s hot hunk for the task of the show.
Reportedly, MTV’s reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla have always been giving one of the good-looking faces to the industry. Hence, for the hot photoshoot task of aspiring models, the makers of the show brought hot MTV hunks like Akash Chaudhary, Baseer Ali, Jay Bodas, Nikhil Sachdeva, Tej, Mandeep Gujjar and Mohit Hiranandani.
Well, the photoshoot task has been considered as one of the most difficult tasks of the season as judges Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Dabboo Ratnani, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba gave one of the toughest positions to the contestants of the show. However, we must say that this hot photo session turned out to be the eye-catching moment of the show.
Check out those hot pictures here –
BTS from India’s next top model. It was amazing shooting with these talented girls. Catch me back on Mtv in INTM this week Saturday at 7pm. Coz its all about being sexy and being bold. @sa2bita @mtvindia #hot #sexy #photoshoot #chemistry #topmodel #international #malemodel #bold #shirtless #fashionpost #highfashion #picoftheday #tagforliked #insta #celebrity #mtv #challenge #suave #dapper #naked #bollywood #tuesday #lean #beautiful #handsomeman
Are you Scared @theriyasubodh.? Chanting #hanumanchalisa….?? I guess, Its ok to be #scared. Being scared means, you’re about to do something really, really #brave. Honestly, I’m a lil scared too..! Watch ur Favorite #roadies & #splitsvillans on INDIA’S NEXT TOP MODEL Season3, this Saturday 7pm. “Lets see who picks who..? Who becomes the best pic & wins.” HOTNESS Overloaded…. ITS A MUST WATCH…….. #mumbai #intm #intm3 #punjabimunda #rockingthestage #roadie #lonewolf #wolfpack #undefeated #indiantelevision #indiantv #mtvindia #mtvroadies #mtvsplitsvilla #nikhilsachdeva #tattooist #musician #actor #artist #rideordie #adrenalinejunkie #dreamer #godspeed
India’s Next Top Model is back and this season, Fashion gets touch! Watch Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Daboo Ratnani judge, while VJ Anusha and Neeraj Gabba mentor 16 girls battling for the title Starts Tonight at 7pm, only on MTV #indiasnextopmodel #fashion #mtv #splitsvilla #mohithiranandani #beard #tattoo #shoot #work #love #instadaily #instagood #instalove #whattimeisit #follow #tagsforlikes #love #igers #statigram