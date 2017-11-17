Akash Chaudhary to Baseer Ali: MTV’s hot hunks appear on MTV India’s Next Top Model Season 3 for hot photoshoot 

MTV India’s Next Top Model has always been considered as one of the hottest show on the Indian television. However, this third season of the show has increased hotness on another level as the makers of the show have brought MTV’s hot hunk for the task of the show.

Reportedly, MTV’s reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla have always been giving one of the good-looking faces to the industry. Hence, for the hot photoshoot task of aspiring models, the makers of the show brought hot MTV hunks like Akash Chaudhary, Baseer Ali, Jay Bodas, Nikhil Sachdeva, Tej, Mandeep Gujjar and Mohit Hiranandani.

Well, the photoshoot task has been considered as one of the most difficult tasks of the season as judges Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Dabboo Ratnani, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba gave one of the toughest positions to the contestants of the show. However, we must say that this hot photo session turned out to be the eye-catching moment of the show.

Check out those hot pictures here –

