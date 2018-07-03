Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta’s engagement dance videos: SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others set the stage on fire

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s star-studded engagement ceremony has offered a lot for their fans and everyone for the entertainment industry. Apart from Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani’s dance, party host Shah Rukh Khan also showed is dancing skills along with other celebs and brought full energy on the stage.

Yes, in the engagement ceremony, SRK brought celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan along with Arjun Kapoor and other attendants on the stage and did a flash mob.

Watch the video here:

Well, we can see how gracefully celebs are doing their signature poses on popular wedding song, Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Ayan Mukerji can be seen shaking legs along with other people.

Akash and Shloka are undoubtedly one of the lovely couples of India. Hence, the entire country is very much excited about their wedding.