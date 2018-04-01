Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta Wedding: From being kindergarten friends to life partners, the fairy-tale journey of the couple

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash will tie the knot with Shloka Mehta by the year end. Akash is the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Amabani and Shloka is the daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta.

Their fairytale love story

Reports, says that, Akash and Shloka are childhood friends. They know each other since Kindergarten. They have been bought-up together in Mumbai and both were studying in the same school – Dhirubhai Ambani Internationals School. Akash had proposed Shloka just after class XII board exam.

Shloka accepted his proposal and the couple let their respective parents known about the relationship. After getting this news, their parents said to hide the news and they kept maintaining secrecy in India as well as in USA.

Engagement and wedding

According to the reports the couple will get engaged in June and the wedding will take place from December 8-12 in Mumbai. The venue will be The Oberoi Hotel.

On March 24, Ambani and Mehta had a get together at a five-star hotel in Goa. Akash officially proposed Shloka in front of families and friends. They returned to Mumbai, Ambani’s had arranged a pre-engagement bash at Antilia where the Bollywood big stars made their presence felt, the star that were present are Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar and among others.

About Shloka

Shloka studied Anthropology at Princeton University and pursued her Masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science. She is the director of Rosy Blue Diamonds. The firm is headed by her father and is a diamond cutting, polishing, and trading company. According to reports, Shloka is a distant relative of Nirav Modi. While Mukesh Ambani’s niece Ishita Salgaonkar tied the knot with Nishaal Modi, Nirav Modi’s brother.